Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summons Indian ambassador

Indian Ambassador to Baku Bavitlung Vanlalvawna was summoned to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Ambassador Vanlalvawna was notified about the inadmissibility of the use of insulting statements against Islam and Prophet Muhammad by representatives of India’s ruling party, the ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani side notified the diplomat that the Islamophobic position displayed by some Indian officials affects Muslims around the world, and that such actions are condemned in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side also emphasized the detriment of the actions to the peaceful coexistence of people of different faiths, adding that Azerbaijan expects the Indian government to take strict measures against those who made the anti-Islamic statements.

