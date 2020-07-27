Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summons Jordan’s ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordanian Ambassador Sami Abdullah Ghosheh on Monday was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, where he held a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov.

The sides discussed Jordan’s arms sales to Armenia during the meeting, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The deputy minister informed the ambassador that at a time when Armenia continues the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the consequences of Armenia’s occupation policy are not eliminated, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis are living as IDPs and Armenia’s latest military provocation on the border with Azerbaijan once again clearly demonstrated its aggressive intention, reports of Jordan’s arms sales to the occupying country caused discontent in the society.

The Jordanian diplomat said he understands Azerbaijan’s concern. Given the fact that Azerbaijan-Jordan relations are of strategic nature, the ambassador pledged every effort to eliminate the existing problems.

News.Az