Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry thanks Georgia

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani shared the lighting of the Tbilisi TV tower in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag on Twitter, APA’s Georgian bureau r

The Foreign Minister noted that his country supports Azerbaijan in the fight against coronavirus.

"Tbilisi mast lit up in colors of the Azerbaijani flag to send a message of hope, support, and solidarity to the country that is currently hit by the outbreak of COVID-19. We are all in the same boat. Together we can all win!," writes Georgian Foreign Minister.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry thanked Tbilisi for the message of solidarity.

"Georgia demonstrated solidarity with Azerbaijan, illuminating the National Flag of Azerbaijan on Tbilisi TV Tower," reads the message on Twitter.

