Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win 4 medals at European Championships

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win 4 medals at European Championships

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have grabbed four medals, including a gold at the European Championships in Budapest, Hungary, News.Az reports. 

Magomedkhan Magomedov earned Azerbaijan`s first wrestling gold in the men`s 97kg weight category. He sealed the medal after beating Hungarian Vladislav Baytsayev 11-5 in the final bout.

Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65kg) and Ashraf Ashirov (79kg) snatched silver medals of the championships.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      