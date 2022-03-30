Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win 4 medals at European Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have grabbed four medals, including a gold at the European Championships in Budapest, Hungary, News.Az reports.

Magomedkhan Magomedov earned Azerbaijan`s first wrestling gold in the men`s 97kg weight category. He sealed the medal after beating Hungarian Vladislav Baytsayev 11-5 in the final bout.

Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65kg) and Ashraf Ashirov (79kg) snatched silver medals of the championships.

News.Az