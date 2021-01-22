Azerbaijani, French FMs hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region, including on the implementation of the statements signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021.

The current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France was discussed, the importance of continuing the dialogue in this area was emphasized.

Other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

