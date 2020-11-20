Azerbaijani, French foreign ministers hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday held a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean Yves Le Drian, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides exchanged their views on the latest situation in the region, the implementation of the trilateral statement of 9 November, various issues stemming from the agreement, as well as humanitarian issues. The Ministers stressed the importance of studying the situation and preservation of historical and religious monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts and noted the cooperation to be realized in this regard.

The sides also discussed the other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az