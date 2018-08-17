Azerbaijani functionary elected to Executive Committee of World Minifootball Federation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Mini Football Association (AMFA) Elkhan Asadov has been elected a member of the Executive Committee of the World Minifootball Federation (WFM).

Report informs that it happened at the meeting of the General Assembly of the organization held in Kiev, Ukraine. A number of decisions were made at the event and organizational issues were reviewed. E. Asadov's candidacy was positively assessed and he was included in list of Executive Committee members by majority of votes. Kevin Milliken from US and Borislav Alexandrov from Bulgaria will hold positions at the committee.

Notably, Elkhan Asadov, who was appointed to such a high post in the football history of Azerbaijan, has great experience in organizing international football matches. Earlier, he has been appointed chairman of the Organizing Committee of the organization by the decision of the WFM Executive Committee.

