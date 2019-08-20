Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani futsal team to face Belarus in friendlies

The Azerbaijan national futsal team will clash with Belarus in two friendly matches as part of their training camp in this country next week.

The matches will be held in Minsk on August 26 and in Borisov on August 28.

From October 22-27 in Baku, the Azerbaijan national futsal team will take on Slovakia, Moldova and Montenegro in the Group 3 matches for the main round of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020.

News.Az


