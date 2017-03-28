Azerbaijani gas export to Turkey decreases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported 590.35 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey in January 2017 as compared to 594.46 million cubic meters exported in 2016, the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority said in a report posted on its website.

Azerbaijan supplied 6.48 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in 2016 versus 6.17 billion cubic meters in 2015, Trend reports.

According to the report, Turkey imported 5.91 billion cubic meters of gas in January 2017, out of which 4.21 billion cubic meters were imported via pipelines and 1.71 billion cubic meters accounted for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

Azerbaijan's share in Turkey's total gas imports was 9.98 percent in January 2017.

Turkey imports gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum).

Turkey has a contract for the annual purchase of 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan's offshore Shah Deniz gas and condensate field.

News.Az

