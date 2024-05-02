Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani gas projected to meet over 76% of Bulgaria’s gas consumption

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani gas projected to meet over 76% of Bulgaria’s gas consumption

Azerbaijani gas was projected to account for 76.6 per cent of Bulgaria’s domestic consumption in May.

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) said that the long-term gas contract with Azerbaijan, which is linked to oil prices on international markets, rather than prices on gas hubs, played a role in “achieving beneficial prices,” News.Az reports citing The Sofia Globe.

The rest of the gas for domestic consumption was secured by state-owned gas company Bulgargaz via a liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery contract, the regulator said.

Bulgaria’s utilities regulator has approved a seven percent cut in the regulated gas price in the country for the month of May, setting the new price at 54.7 leva a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise, and value-added tax.

The regulator did not give a reason for the price reduction, which follows a small increase in April, but said that it took into account the price trends on international gas markets.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      