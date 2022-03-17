Azerbaijani gas transported to Europe via TAP reaches 10 bcm

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan entered Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the country’s Ministry of Energy said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Launched in December 2020, TAP has so far provided an ever-increasing flow of Azerbaijani natural gas into the European market.

The delivery of 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe just over a year shows that TAP is successfully implementing its mission.

Azerbaijan's policy on diversification of sources, routes and markets is bearing fruit. At present, more than 28 million cubic meters gas is transported to Europe through TAP per day. Thus, the TAP does not only increase its contributions to the European consumers' energy supply day by day but also strengthens the integration of Azerbaijan to the European gas market.

It should be reminded that TAP is an integral part of the 3,500 km-long Southern Gas Corridor, which carries gas extracted from the Shah Deniz-2 field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Turkey and from this country to Europe. Prospects to increase the transmission capacity of the 878 km-long TAP pipeline to 20 billion cubic meters provide opportunities for the expansion of Azerbaijani natural gas export markets in Europe at the next stage.

News.Az