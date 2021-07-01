Azerbaijani general attends Distinguished Visitors Day as part int’l exercises in Turkey (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijan Air Force, Major General Namig Islamzade participated in the Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of the "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises in Turkey, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

First, a briefing was presented on the aim of the exercises, training and accommodation of pilot, deployment, forces involved, accomplished tasks, flights and use of aircraft.

Then the guests observed the performance of the Mehter March of the well-known Turkish Armed Forces Mehteran Unit and the demonstration flights of F-5 and F-16 aircraft belonging to the "Solo Turk" and "Turkish Stars" aviation groups of the Turkish Air Force.

At the end, the guests got acquainted with the simulation center.

Commander of the Air Force of the Turkish Republic, Army General Hasan Kucukakyuz highly appreciated the training of the pilots participating in the exercises and wished them success in their activities.

News.Az