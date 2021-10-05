Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministries sign cooperation plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bilateral cooperation plan has been signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During their meeting, ministers Hasanov and Burchuladze noted that the expansion of cooperation in the field of defense will contribute to the further deepening and expansion of bilateral ties.

The Azerbaijani defense minister is paying a visit to Georgia to take part in a trilateral meeting to be held with his Georgian and Turkish counterparts.

News.Az