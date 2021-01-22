Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani have had a telephone conversation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his heartfelt congratulations to his Georgian counterpart on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia as well and wished him success in his activities.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region, as well as prospects for cooperation in various fields on the agenda of bilateral relations.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

