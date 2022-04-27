Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs meet in Baku
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a one-on-one meeting with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili, News.Az reports.
The meeting then continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from the two countries.
Earlier, Darchiashvili, who is on an official visit to Baku, was received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.