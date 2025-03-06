Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs strategic partnership prospects in phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili.

During the phone call, the top diplomats discussed the current state and prospects of friendly relations and strategic partnership between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties emphasized that the ongoing high-level dialogue, intensive mutual visits and political consultations between Azerbaijan and Georgia contribute to the further strengthening of bilateral relations. They also stressed the importance of intensifying political contacts this year.

The parties also exchanged views on regional issues.

