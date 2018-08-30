Azerbaijani, Georgian Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani, accompanying Georgia's Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze on his visit to Azerbaijan.

The Ministers noted with satisfaction that mutually beneficial strategic partnership forged between the two neighboring countries in an atmosphere of friendly neighborhood is an important factor for the whole region. The parties underlined that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan main export oil pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor which are of global significance in the field of energy, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, as well as other regional cooperation projects binding the two countries, along with providing the basis for economic development in the region South Caucasus serve to maintain stability and security.

The Ministers pointed out the exceptional role of high level political dialogue conducted at the level of Heads of State and Government between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

They also noted Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey trilateral cooperation which complements bilateral cooperation between our countries and paves the way for raising it to qualitatively new level.

The sides discussed perspectives of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia within the framework of various international organizations and agreed to continue joint efforts to this end.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda.

