Azerbaijani, Georgian foreign ministers discuss strategic partnership prospects

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday held a phone conversation with his reappointed Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Bayramov congratulated Darchiashvili on his reappointment as Foreign Minister in Georgia's new administration and wished him continued success in this distinguished position.

During the phone conversation, the parties discussed the currently friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as the current goals and prospects for future enhancements.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional issues and potential opportunities for cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

News.Az