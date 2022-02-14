Azerbaijani, Georgian foreign ministers hold phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday had a phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Bayramov asked about the situation in connection with the earthquake that occurred on Sunday in Georgia and stressed that Azerbaijan is always ready to render assistance in case of necessity.

Zalkaliani said that there were no big consequences as a result of the earthquake and thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for solidarity.

The ministers discussed topical issues of developing bilateral relations, as well as regional issues.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations and upcoming events in the coming months.

News.Az