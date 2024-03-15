Azerbaijani, Georgian foreign ministers meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday held a with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Darchiashvili is paying a visit to Baku to take part in the ninth trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Turkish counterparts.

The sides emphasized that the further development of friendship and good neighborliness between Azerbaijan and Georgia will contribute to regional cooperation, and noted the importance of high-level contacts and the mechanism of political consultations in this sphere.

Bayramov and Darchiashvili stressed the need to use the existing potential for cooperation in the economic sphere and the successful implementation of joint projects, as well as the role of the joint intergovernmental commission.

Moreover, Bayramov informed Darchiashvili about the current regional situation in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan’s peace initiatives, and noted that favorable conditions were created for strengthening regional cooperation after the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

The minister also spoke about the challenges facing the peace process, saying that several countries use their narrow political agenda in connection with the region which harms the peace process.

Darchiashvili thanked the Azerbaijani side for organizing the ninth trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish foreign ministers successfully and noted that Georgia is interested in the further development of regional cooperation in this format.

News.Az