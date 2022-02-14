Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Monday had a phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

During the phone talk, the Azerbaijani PM expressed concern over an earthquake that struck Georgia.

The parties also hailed the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various areas. The primers discussed prospects for the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

News.Az