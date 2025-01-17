Azerbaijani, Georgian premiers inspect site for new Georgian embassy in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze inspected the designated plot of land in Baku on Friday, earmarked for the construction of a new Georgian embassy building.

The land is located at the intersection of Nariman Narimanov Avenue and Bashir Safaroghlu Street in Baku's Yasamal district, News.Az reports, citing the Cabinet Minister of Azerbaijan. The land was provided under a Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers issued in 2023, following a directive from the President of Azerbaijan.

