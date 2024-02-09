Azerbaijani, Georgian prime ministers hold phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has held a telephone conversation with newly appointed Georgian Premier Irakli Kobakhidze, News.Az reports.

Ali Asadov congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze on his appointment as Prime Minister of Georgia and wished him success in his future endeavors.

During the phone call, the sides hailed the development of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various domains. The two expressed their hope for further cementing strategic partnership.

News.Az