Azerbaijani, Georgian prime ministers meet in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the development of strategic partnership between the two countries in all fields.

They stressed the importance of the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia to be held in Tbilisi.

The sides expressed confidence that PM Ali Asadov`s official visit and the upcoming meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission will contribute to the further expansion of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations.

They also discussed the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas.

News.Az