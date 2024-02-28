Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, German foreign minsters meet in Berlin

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani, German foreign minsters meet in Berlin

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on the prospects for the development of relations between the two countries in a number of areas, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

Earlier, FM Bayramov, who is paying a working visit to Berlin, held another round of talks on the draft “Bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations” with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

News about - Azerbaijani, German foreign minsters meet in Berlin


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      