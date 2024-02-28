Azerbaijani, German foreign minsters meet in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on the prospects for the development of relations between the two countries in a number of areas, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

Earlier, FM Bayramov, who is paying a working visit to Berlin, held another round of talks on the draft “Bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations” with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

News.Az