Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani government’s report for 2016 submitted to parliament

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani government’s report for 2016 submitted to parliament

The report of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers for 2016 has been submitted to the country’s parliament.

MPs will consider the government’s annual report in the coming days, the parliament told APA on Monday.
 
Prime Minister Artur Rasizade will present the report at parliament’s plenary meeting on March 17.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      