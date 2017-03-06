Azerbaijani government’s report for 2016 submitted to parliament
- Politics
The report of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers for 2016 has been submitted to the country’s parliament.
MPs will consider the government’s annual report in the coming days, the parliament told APA on Monday.
Prime Minister Artur Rasizade will present the report at parliament’s plenary meeting on March 17.
News.Az