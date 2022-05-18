Azerbaijani gov’t pays great attention to agricultural development in liberated Karabakh, official says

The Azerbaijani government pays great attention to the development of the agricultural sector in the country’s liberated territories, said the Director of Agrarian Science and Innovative Center under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture Akbar Abbasov.

He made the statement at the Azerbaijan-Israel business forum in Baku on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The official noted that Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region has been declared a green zone and the agricultural sector will play a big role in this regard.

Abbasov also pointed to the existing favorable business environment and vast investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

