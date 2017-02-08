Azerbaijani gov’t takes necessary steps to prevent further price hike

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani government is taking the necessary steps to prevent further price increases, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov told reporters on Wednesday, APA reported.

“We acknowledge that the market is experiencing some rise in prices. The government is taking the necessary steps to prevent further price increases,” he said.

“I don’t believe that there is no reason to be become alarmed that the current increase in prices will have an impact on poverty level in the country,” Ahmadov said, adding that the government is preparing a comprehensive program in order to prevent further price hike in the country.

