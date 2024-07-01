Azerbaijani gov’t to finance repair of Ukraine’s National Library for Children

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has once again provided humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine.

The government of Azerbaijan has provided financial assistance for the reconstruction and repair of the shelter of the National Library of Ukraine for Children.Addressing the event, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev highlighted the humanitarian assistance provided by the country to Ukraine. He expressed his country`s readiness to further assist Ukraine in implementing infrastructure, social and humanitarian projects. The Ambassador also underlined that Azerbaijan contributes to the rehabilitation of children affected by the war in Ukraine.“The assistance provided today for the reconstruction and repair of the children’s library is an integral part of the Azerbaijani government`s humane policy,” the ambassador added.General Director of National Library of Ukraine for Children Alla Gordienko expressed her gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for support.She noted that as a friendly and brotherly country, Azerbaijan supports Ukraine in these difficult days. Since the first days of the war, the Azerbaijani government has been sending aid to Ukraine.As part of the event, 169 books about Azerbaijan were donated to the library.

News.Az