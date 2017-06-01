Azerbaijani grand master Shakhriyar Mammadyarov gets historic success

+ ↺ − 16 px

FIDE has published new rankings of world chess players.

Report informs that Azerbaijani grand master Shakhriyar Mammadyarov ranked 5th.

He collected 2.800 ranking score for the first time in the country's history. Now, Mammadyarov follows Norwegian world chess champion Magnus Carlsen (2832), US Representative Wesley So (2812), Russian Vladimir Kramnik (2808) and American Fabiano Caruana (2805). The 32-year old chess player leaves behind Armenian Levon Aronyan (2793) and Indian former world champion Viswanathan Anand (2786).

Other Azerbaijani representatives Teymur Rajabov ranks 28th with 2724 points, Arkady Neidich 37th with 2710 points, Rauf Mammadov 58th with 2689 points and Eltaj Safarli 97th with 2656 points.

News.Az

News.Az