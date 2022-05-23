Azerbaijani grandmaster qualifies for quarterfinal of Chessable Masters tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has progressed to the quarterfinal of the 2022 Meltwater Champion's Chess Tour's Chessable Masters, after scoring three draws in the preliminaries.

The 2022 Champions Chess Tour's fourth event, the Chessable Masters, runs May 19-26, 2022 on chess24. The preliminaries are a 16-player round-robin from which the top eight qualify for the knockout stage. The time control is 15 minutes plus a 10-second increment; the scoring system is 3 points for a win, one for a draw, and zero for a loss. The prize fund is $150,000.

News.Az