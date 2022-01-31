Azerbaijani grandmaster takes second place in Tata Steel Masters tournament
Azerbaijani chess player Shakhriyar Mammadyarov took second place at the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in Wageningen, the Netherlands, News.Az reports.
In the 13th round, Mammadyarov played a draw with the American chess player Fabiano Caruana. As a result, Mammadyarov took second place with 8 points.
World champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen won the tournament with 9.5 points.
14 chess players took part in the tournament, which was held in a round-robin system.