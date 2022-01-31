Azerbaijani grandmaster takes second place in Tata Steel Masters tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani chess player Shakhriyar Mammadyarov took second place at the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in Wageningen, the Netherlands, News.Az reports.

In the 13th round, Mammadyarov played a draw with the American chess player Fabiano Caruana. As a result, Mammadyarov took second place with 8 points.

World champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen won the tournament with 9.5 points.

14 chess players took part in the tournament, which was held in a round-robin system.

News.Az