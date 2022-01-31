Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani grandmaster takes second place in Tata Steel Masters tournament

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani grandmaster takes second place in Tata Steel Masters tournament

Azerbaijani chess player Shakhriyar Mammadyarov took second place at the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in Wageningen, the Netherlands, News.Az reports.

In the 13th round, Mammadyarov played a draw with the American chess player Fabiano Caruana. As a result, Mammadyarov took second place with 8 points.

World champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen won the tournament with 9.5 points.

14 chess players took part in the tournament, which was held in a round-robin system.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      