Azerbaijani grandmaster to compete in Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2022
Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will contest medals at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament to be held in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands, on January 15-30.
The time control is 100 minutes for 40 moves followed by 50 minutes for 20 moves, then 15 minutes for the rest of the game, with a 30-second increment per move from move 1. If there is a tie for first place the top two after tiebreaks then play a 2-game blitz (5+3) playoff and, if still tied, an Armageddon game.