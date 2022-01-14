Azerbaijani grandmaster to compete in Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will contest medals at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament to be held in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands, on January 15-30.

The time control is 100 minutes for 40 moves followed by 50 minutes for 20 moves, then 15 minutes for the rest of the game, with a 30-second increment per move from move 1. If there is a tie for first place the top two after tiebreaks then play a 2-game blitz (5+3) playoff and, if still tied, an Armageddon game.

News.Az