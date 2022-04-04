Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team win European Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team have finished first in the overall medal table of the European Championships in Budapest, Hungary, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan`s Eldaniz Azizli (55kg) and Rafig Huseynov (82kg) were crowned European champions.

Taleh Mammadov (63kg) won silver, while Murad Mammadov (60kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67kg), Ulvu Ganizade (72kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77kg) and Islam Abbasov (87kg) grabbed bronze medals of the championships.

Turkiye ranked second followed by Georgia.

News.Az