Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team win European U15 Championships

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team have finished first in the overall medal table of the European U15 Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan`s Ali Sujayev, Turan Dashdamirov, Yusif Ahmadli and Emil Abdullayev were crowned European champions.

Sayyad Naghizade, Aykhan Javadov and Orkhan Hajiyev won silver, while Ali Nazarov, Amrah Amrahov, Javad Mammadov, Elnur Huseynov and Mikayil Ismayilov grabbed bronze medals of the championships.

Turkiye ranked second followed by Ukraine.

News.Az