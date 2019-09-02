Azerbaijani gymnasts capture gold, bronze in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup was held in Mersin, Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan was successfully represented at this competition by members of the national team Murad Agharzayev and Javidan Babayev. Having made it to the finals in each of the 6 subjects, Agharzayev did his best, while performing a vault exercise. With 14.175 points, the Azerbaijani gymnast won the gold medal of the tournament.

Javidan Babayev performed in 2 finals. Having distinguished himself in his performance on the rings, he was awarded a bronze medal with 13.750 points.

