Azerbaijani gymnasts claim three medals at Dutch Trampoline Open

Azerbaijani gymnasts have claimed three medals, including a gold at the 2020 Dutch Trampoline Open Online.

Magsud Mahsudov became the winner of the tournament, while Huseyn Abbasov ranked second.

Azerbaijani female gymnast Seljan Mahsudova grabbed a silver medal of the tournament.

News.Az