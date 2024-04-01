Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medal at Grand Prix in France

The Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises have grabbed a gold medal at the 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics International Grand Prix in Thiais, France, News.Az reports.

The team of Azerbaijani gymnasts, comprised Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova and Zeynab Hummatova, secured the medal in the five rings routine.

