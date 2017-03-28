Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medal in Grand Prix in France

+ ↺ − 16 px

The main roster of Azerbaijan’s national rhythmic gymnastics team took part in the first major competition of the new Olympic cycle on March 25-26, said a messa

Gymnast Marina Durunda, as well as the group exercises team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Siyana Vasileva, Diana Doman, Aliaksandra Platonova and Elif Zeynep Celep represented Azerbaijan at the traditional Grand Prix in French Thiais, Trend reports.

Having participated in the all-around on the first day of the tournament, the group was just few points behind of the Italian team – the latest World Champion – and took second place. However, Azerbaijani gymnasts did not content themselves with it. They brilliantly performed on the last day of the tournament and won the gold medal in both finals.

Unfortunately, leader of the Azerbaijani team Marina Durunda sustained an injury a day before the start of the tournament and could not perform in the competitions. The time when she resumes her trainings will be known after results of medical examinations in Baku are announced.

The next competition for the Azerbaijani group exercises team will be the World Cup in the Italian city of Pesaro, to be held in the first week of April.

News.Az

