Azerbaijani hackers attack several Armenian tourism websites

Turkish hackers hacked several Armenian websites, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian media.

The Turkish hackers, assisting the Azerbaijani hackers, attacked seven Armenian websites, Samvel Martirosyan, information security expert told, according to AzVision.

"They are mainly tourism websites. Among the websites under hacker attack is the official website of the Development Foundation of Armenia", he added.

The hackers also breached the official website of the Civil Service Council of Armenia.

News.Az

