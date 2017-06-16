Azerbaijani handball team to encounter Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The matches of the group stage in the World Handball Championships among the developing countries in Bulgaria have been completed.

According to Oxu.Az citing Qafqazinfo, the Azerbaijani team, which has 2 points in the asset, played with Cyprus.

Our handball players lost with a score of 28:32 (13:18) and now will play with Armenia having no points in the match for 9-16 places.

News.Az

