Azerbaijani handball team to encounter Armenia

The matches of the group stage in the World Handball Championships among the developing countries in Bulgaria have been completed.

According to Oxu.Az citing Qafqazinfo, the Azerbaijani team, which has 2 points in the asset, played with Cyprus.

Our handball players lost with a score of 28:32 (13:18) and now will play with Armenia having no points in the match for 9-16 places.

News.Az


