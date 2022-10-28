Azerbaijani health minister to visit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev will visit Türkiye on October 29, the ministry told News.Az.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation will take part in the Turkic World Medical Congress, which will be held under the auspices of the Organization of Turkic States and the Turkish Presidential Administration.

Minister Musayev will make a speech at the congress and hold meetings with his counterparts from member and observer countries of OTS.

Besides, the Azerbaijani delegates will make presentations at the panel sessions of the congress.

News.Az