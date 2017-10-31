Azerbaijani Health Ministry comments on US critical recommendations

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The recommendation by the US Department of State to its citizens has nothing to do with our country's healthcare."

The spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Health Ministry Safaya Ahmadova told Report commenting on the US government's recommendation not advising undergoing surgery in Azerbaijan as well as to bring adequate amounts of prescription medicine in its original packaging.

She said that the United States repeatedly made such statements and appeals regarding many states: "It is a kind of approach to their citizens. That's their job. That is, the recommendation has nothing to do with our country's healthcare".

The ministry official noted that current state of medical institutions in Azerbaijan and professionalism has been accepted by foreign states: "Today, hundreds of foreigners come to Azerbaijan and receive treatment and undergo surgery at the highest level".

Ahmadova also commented on the US Department of State's report on spread of tuberculosis in Azerbaijan: "The report doesn't not reflect the truth. The figures recorded in this field in Azerbaijan drop year by year. Statistical figures on tuberculosis not worse even better than other countries. It was also confirmed by the Global Fund".

Notably, the US Department of State has recommended to its citizens: "We do not advise undergoing surgery in Azerbaijan. Bring adequate amounts of prescription medicine in its original packaging, along with your doctor’s prescription for the duration of your visit".

