Azerbaijani Honorary Consulate building undamaged after rocket attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv
- 01 Mar 2022 09:25
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- Incident
The building of Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate was not damaged as a result of a missile attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv city, News.Az has learned.
The Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv continues to work as usual and another group of Azerbaijani nationals will be evacuated in the coming hours
Detailed information about the evacuation will be provided soon.