Azerbaijani, Hungarian FMs hail existing cooperation

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó on the sidelines of the 7th meetin

The ministers expressed satisfaction over the existing bilateral cooperation relations and emphasized the perspectives of further enhancing the cooperation in economic and trade spheres, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

It was underlined that the observer status of Hungary and the recent opening of the Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest would serve to strengthening the ties between Hungary and Turkic speaking countries.

Afterwards Mammadyarov answered the questions of his colleague about the current state of negotiations on a new agreement between the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan.

The sides also had an exchange on the regional issues of mutual interest in general, on the Syrian conflict in particular.

