Azerbaijani, Hungarian foreign minister discuss regional situation

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday met with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The sides discussed topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, and the current regional situation.

Successful development of cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, transport, trade, energy, education, humanitarian, and other fields was hailed, development of ties in the fields of energy security, including alternative energy was emphasized at the meeting.

Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the current regional situation in the post-conflict period, the steps taken by Azerbaijan to promote the peace agenda, and the country's position on prospects for the peace process. He positively assessed the participation of Hungarian companies in reconstruction and renovation activities carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories.

Szijjártó underlined Hungary’s keenness on further development of strategic relations between the two countries. He praised the activities of the Joint Economic Commission. Pointing out the role of Azerbaijan in the energy security of Europe, the Hungarian foreign minister emphasized the importance of joint projects in this regard.

News.Az