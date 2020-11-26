Azerbaijani, Indonesian FMs hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a phone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the phone talk, the ministers discussed the current situation in the region, stressing the importance of the fulfilling the November 9 trilateral statement on a complete cessation of fire and hostilities.

They emphasized the importance of the joint statement in terms of ensuring lasting peace and development in the region.

The ministers also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and exchanged views on expanding cooperation within international organizations.

