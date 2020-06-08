Azerbaijani Interior Ministry expresses gratitude to citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry has expressed its gratitude to citizens.

“Due to the tightening of the special quarantine regime on the weekend, you were forbidden to leave your place of residence or stay. On behalf of the personnel of the internal affairs bodies, we express our gratitude to you for understanding and observing the requirements of the special quarantine regime,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“Patiently staying at home for two days, you have protected yourself and the health of your loved ones. We believe that you will again demonstrate patience and endurance if such a decision is made again in the future,” read the statement.

News.Az