Azerbaijani, Iranian border commanders to meet today

The border guard commanders of Iran and Azerbaijan are planned to hold a meeting later on Wednesday in a bid to boost security ties between the two neighboring countries, Tasnim news agency cited the commander of Iran’s border police as saying.

Speaking to reporters in the northwestern province of Ardabil on Tuesday evening, Brigadier General Qassem Rezaei said the joint meeting of the Iranian and Azerbaijani border commanders will open in Bileh Savar in Ardabil Province on Wednesday and last for two days.

It is slated to be attended by all the commanders of the Iranian borders from Poldasht to Astara and those of the Azerbaijani borders from Nakhchivan to Lankaran, he noted.

At this meeting, friendly talks will be held on the resolution of the issues that need to be discussed, the commander added.

Iran and Azerbaijan have accelerated efforts in recent years to forge closer partnership in various areas.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has paid several official visits to Tehran over the past few years.

In one of the trips in 2016, the two sides signed eleven memorandums of understanding and agreements to promote mutual cooperation in a range of fields.

