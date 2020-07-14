Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss Armenian provocation on phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif have held a phone call.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his Iranian counterpart about the military provocation committed by the Armenian Armed Forces on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, prevention of attacks, the ongoing tension in the region, and the current situation.

Elmar Mammadyarov highlighted that the Armenian aggression is the main source of the danger in the region and Armenia must withdraw its troops from occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated Iran's commitment to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, noting that the protection of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a regional strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

News.Az

